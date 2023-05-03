Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was forced to exit Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles after sustaining a left-finger contusion.
The injury occurred when Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander's follow-through hit Perez's hand twice during the game.
Prior to his injury, Perez had been having his best game of the season, hitting home runs on back-to-back at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings and going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Despite initial concerns that Perez might have broken his finger, the news that he had only sustained a contusion was somewhat reassuring for Royals fans.
Perez has established himself as one of the top catchers in the league since his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2011, winning five Gold Glove Awards and being named to seven All-Star teams. He played a crucial role in the Royals' 2015 World Series championship, earning the World Series MVP title that year.
The possibility of losing their team leader for an extended period of time is particularly worrying for Royals fans in light of the team's disappointing season.
Perez is known for his excellent defensive skills behind the plate and his ability to hit for power. He has hit over 20 home runs in six different seasons and has driven in over 70 RBI in seven different seasons, winning the Silver Slugger Award in 2016, 2018, and 2021. Despite his impressive record, Perez finished seventh in the American League Most Valuable Player race in 2021, a year in which he hit a major league-leading 48 homers and 121 RBI.
Many fans are hoping to see him traded to a contender, feeling that he deserves better than wasting away during yet another subpar season with the Kansas City Royals.
Salvador Perez signed with Kansas City Royals through 2025, with team option for 2026
Perez's four-year, $82 million contract with the Royals runs through 2025. Kansas City also has a team option to retain him for the 2026 season.