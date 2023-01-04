The Kansas City Royals cut bait with first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn on Tuesday, trading him to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. After five years of diminishing returns from O'Hearn, the Royals finally put their foot down.

Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28.

In five seasons with the Kansas City Royals, O'Hearn has a -2.8 WAR. Over 342 games, he has a .219 batting average with 38 home runs and 131 RBIs. He hit .239 with one homer last season, good for a -0.5 WAR.

Needless to say, a good number of Royals fans were ecstatic to hear the news of O'Hearn's departure.

Devin Wagner @ginxin_ Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. Greatest day of my life twitter.com/royals/status/… Greatest day of my life twitter.com/royals/status/…

Fulton Caster @FultonCaster Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. Holy crap they got something for him twitter.com/Royals/status/… Holy crap they got something for him twitter.com/Royals/status/…

Charles Smith @chastherev Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. And there was much rejoicing. One fewer automatic-out riding the bench. twitter.com/Royals/status/… And there was much rejoicing. One fewer automatic-out riding the bench. twitter.com/Royals/status/…

Apparently, the Kansas City Royals like what they've heard about "Cash Considerations". A number of fans didn't hesitate to make jest of the Royals' return from the Orioles.

(jeff)isageek @jeffisageek Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. Cash Considerations will be a better player then O'Hearn in 2023 twitter.com/Royals/status/… Cash Considerations will be a better player then O'Hearn in 2023 twitter.com/Royals/status/…

RC @reidcross twitter.com/royals/status/… Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. The cash considerations were a @QuikTrip gift card with $9.87 left on it and 36 tokens to use at @DaveandBusters The cash considerations were a @QuikTrip gift card with $9.87 left on it and 36 tokens to use at @DaveandBusters. twitter.com/royals/status/…

The trade ended a disappointing run with the Royals for O'Hearn. Drafted by Kansas City in 2014, he debuted in 2018 with 12 home runs over 44 games in the latter months of that season. Unfortunately, he has never been able to replicate that hitting at the major league level. He was recently designated for assignment and his days with the Royals were likely through even before the trade.

Royals Review @royalsreview Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. The Ryan O'Hearn era in Kansas City is over. twitter.com/Royals/status/… The Ryan O'Hearn era in Kansas City is over. twitter.com/Royals/status/…

Royals Daily @Royals_Daily_ Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. And just like that, the Ryan O’Hearn era is over twitter.com/royals/status/… And just like that, the Ryan O’Hearn era is over twitter.com/royals/status/…

Jon Becker @jonbecker_ Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. I am very surprised the Royals found a trade fit for him twitter.com/Royals/status/… I am very surprised the Royals found a trade fit for him twitter.com/Royals/status/…

However nice the "Cash Considerations" are for the Royals, the payoff likely won't be as good as at least one Kansas City fan hopes.

Kyle Manthe @Kyle65_M Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. Probably enough to pay for the whole downtown stadium I would assume twitter.com/Royals/status/… Probably enough to pay for the whole downtown stadium I would assume twitter.com/Royals/status/…

Ryan O'Hearn never got going with Kansas City Royals

Ryan O'Hearn #66 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates scoring on a sacrifice fly

O'Hearn just never really got going with the Kansas City Royals. He followed up his brief 12-home run appearance in 2018 by hitting 14 homers in 105 games the following season. However, his batting average dipped to a ghastly .195 in 2019 and remained there in 2020 -- though he managed just two round-trippers in 2020.

O'Hearn briefly bounced back in 2021, hitting a still-meager .225 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 84 games. Yet, he played in just 67 games last season, with just the one homer and 16 RBIs. O'Hearn's minor-league numbers don't leap off the page either. He has a .275 batting average with 116 home runs and 378 RBIs in seven minor-league seasons.

In Baltimore, O'Hearn will hope to find his place on an Orioles team that currently projects Ryan Mountcastle as the team's starting first baseman. Baltimore has an unsettled outfield/designated hitter situation, meaning that if O'Hearn is able to find his stroke, he may be able to find a spot in Baltimore.

Poll : 0 votes