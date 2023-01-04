The Kansas City Royals cut bait with first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn on Tuesday, trading him to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. After five years of diminishing returns from O'Hearn, the Royals finally put their foot down.
In five seasons with the Kansas City Royals, O'Hearn has a -2.8 WAR. Over 342 games, he has a .219 batting average with 38 home runs and 131 RBIs. He hit .239 with one homer last season, good for a -0.5 WAR.
Needless to say, a good number of Royals fans were ecstatic to hear the news of O'Hearn's departure.
Apparently, the Kansas City Royals like what they've heard about "Cash Considerations". A number of fans didn't hesitate to make jest of the Royals' return from the Orioles.
The trade ended a disappointing run with the Royals for O'Hearn. Drafted by Kansas City in 2014, he debuted in 2018 with 12 home runs over 44 games in the latter months of that season. Unfortunately, he has never been able to replicate that hitting at the major league level. He was recently designated for assignment and his days with the Royals were likely through even before the trade.
However nice the "Cash Considerations" are for the Royals, the payoff likely won't be as good as at least one Kansas City fan hopes.
Ryan O'Hearn never got going with Kansas City Royals
O'Hearn just never really got going with the Kansas City Royals. He followed up his brief 12-home run appearance in 2018 by hitting 14 homers in 105 games the following season. However, his batting average dipped to a ghastly .195 in 2019 and remained there in 2020 -- though he managed just two round-trippers in 2020.
O'Hearn briefly bounced back in 2021, hitting a still-meager .225 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 84 games. Yet, he played in just 67 games last season, with just the one homer and 16 RBIs. O'Hearn's minor-league numbers don't leap off the page either. He has a .275 batting average with 116 home runs and 378 RBIs in seven minor-league seasons.
In Baltimore, O'Hearn will hope to find his place on an Orioles team that currently projects Ryan Mountcastle as the team's starting first baseman. Baltimore has an unsettled outfield/designated hitter situation, meaning that if O'Hearn is able to find his stroke, he may be able to find a spot in Baltimore.