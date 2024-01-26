Kansas youth baseball facility rattled as MLB icon Jackie Robinson's statue goes missing after shocking heist

Jackie Robinson is one of the most iconic and beloved figures in MLB history. The Hall of Famer is not only one of the best players to ever play the game, he became one of the most important because of his role in breaking the color barrier that plagued the early days of professional baseball.

As a result of his groundbreaking achievements on and off the field, Jackie Robinson has been honored in different ways across the MLB and the country. From baseball fields to statues, and even major league baseball retiring his iconic number 42 jersey across the league, Robinson's legacy lives on.

While Robinson's legacy will remain for years to come, the same cannot be said about some of his memorial honors. Early Thursday morning at League 42's McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas, a statue of the iconic infielder was cut off at the feet and stolen from the youth baseball facility.

"Overnight, our @League42ICT Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park was stolen. Someone cut it just above Jackie's shoes and hauled it off in a truck. Our organization is devastated. So am I." - @boblutz

Created back in 2013, the youth baseball organization League 42 set out to allow children in the Wichita area an opportunity to play baseball without having to pay expensive fees. The Robinson statue, which was installed at the facility in 2021 became a beckon for the community and those who played the game there.

Jackie Robinson has a number of stadiums and honors around the country

The statue at League 42's McAdams Park was only one of many honors and memorials that bear the name of the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers infielder. Of the number of stadiums and ballparks named after the Hall of Famer, the most famous might be the Jackie Robinson Memorial Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida. This stadium is home to the Daytona Tortugas, a minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Another memorial stadium is home to the UCLA Bruins baseball team. Consistently voted as one of the top baseball stadiums in the NCAA, the stadium pays homage to one of the great UCLA student-athletes. Robinson became the first student to letter in in four sports: baseball, basketball, football, and track.

"Jackie Robinson remains the only athlete to ever letter in four sports - baseball, football, basketball and track in UCLA history" - @AfricanArchives

