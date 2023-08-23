Love and success blessed the heartwarming story of Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine. Hailing from the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona, Maxine is now a businesswoman as she opened her own fashion brand, Kmkollection.

Kara took to Instagram to post about this exciting news, also mentioning that the launch is due on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans are going gaga over the news and congratulated Kara on her Instagram post, with one of them saying, "So excited and proud of this launch." "I’m so happy for you and all your endeavors," another said.

Kara Maxine's Instagram Post

Kara Maxine's Instagram Post

The Kara Maxine Kollection is made from the love of elevated loungewear mixed with a vintage feel. The collection has a combination of Kara Maxine's personal style, the feeling of nostalgia, and most importantly, it has the overall goal of inspiring other women to express their sense of fashion and be comfortable in it.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber's relationship

Shane Bieber and Kara Bieber

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber's love story with his wife Kara started during their time at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

They began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2021, just three years after Bieber's MLB debut. Shane was Drafted by the Indians in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft and His MLB debut was with Cleveland in 2018.

He went in All-Stars in 2019 and 2021 and received American League's 2020 Cy Young Award.

Bieber and Maxine's relationship reached new heights in January 2023, when they married in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California.

Just a couple of hours away from where their story began at UCSB, the beautiful shores of Malibu provided the perfect backdrop for their wedding day.