  "Karma gonna strike back"; "No class" - Fans side-eye Brewers for flying the 'L' flag after beating Cubs in NLDS

"Karma gonna strike back"; "No class" - Fans side-eye Brewers for flying the ‘L’ flag after beating Cubs in NLDS

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 12, 2025 07:06 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Fans side-eye Brewers for flying the ‘L’ flag after beating Cubs in NLDS - Source: Imagn

Several netizens were offended after the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated their NLDS win against the Chicago Cubs with a bold gesture. After the Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 in Game 5, the Brewers raised a white flag with a large blue "L" on the field.

This was in response to the Cubs' own tradition of flying a "W" flag after each home win at Wrigley Field. Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill was holding the "L" flag during the team's celebratory photo.

Several fans took offense to this kind of celebration, which was intended for nothing more than lighthearted trolling.

"No class. Love the fans, hate the team," one fan reacted.
"KARMA GONNA STRIKES BACK!" another fan commented.
"I'm thinking about the Cubs. I've been a fan for over fifty years, and I will be the day I die. Why are these fools thinking about the Cubs after they got past us and have the Dodgers coming up? Hmmm? Keep that flag handy, you can fly it for yourselves in a few days," one Cubs fan took it out on the Brewers and said they should be scared about their upcoming opponent in ALCS.
Reactions continued and almost all had nothing but trolling remarks about the gesture.

"When it matters more to you that a team lose than that you win… doesn’t bode well for the next series, when your obsession is no longer on the other side. Better go better prepared to LA than that. 😂" another fan wrote.
"they're gonna need a bigger one for themselves when they once again get eliminated 😆" one fan added.
"I'm sorry am i missing something? Brewers throwing up an L but have never won a world championship but the Cubs have? 🤣 very classy. Win a ring first then talk shit. Cuz if you don't win a ring this year, no one will remember or care about you beating the cubs this year lol" one fan pointed history.
Brewers outlast the Cubs in Game 5 after exceptional pitching

The Brewers and the Cubs traded blows, capitalizing on their home-field advantage to make the NLDS last till Game 5. The Brewers hosted the game at Great American Ball Park and handed the ball to Trevor Megill.

Megill threw a clean first inning, including a strikeout. Meanwhile, the Cubs gave it to Drew Pomeranz, who allowed a solo home run to William Contreras. The Cubs tied the game in the second inning, thanks to Seiya Suzuki's solo shot.

The Brewers took the lead in the fourth inning with the help of Andrew Vaughn's solo home run. However, Cubs' Daniel Palencia escaped a bases-loaded jam the same inning after inducing a groundout.

The Brewers added their insurance run with the help of Brice Turang's solo home run. That was the final scoring shot of the night.

The Brewers pitchers held their end of the bargain as well. They allowed not a single run in the remaining innings as they advanced to the ALCS, where they'll face the defending champions, the LA Dodgers.

