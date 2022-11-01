Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman thinks that his teammate Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton brought him and the Astros good luck by holding up baby Knox Bregman during each of Bregman's at-bats. This is possibly the sweetest luck-producing thing ever.

When asked about the tradition, Bregman said:

"Kate has to hold him, actually because it is good luck. In all honesty though, this is probably the most fun I ever had playing baseball. I have been able to play the World Series. This is a blast.”

Watch:

Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck. Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck. https://t.co/QLbBmwhZWd

"Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck." – Daniel Gotera

Bregman's two-run home run to deep left center when Upton was holding baby Knox in Game 2 of the World Series is proof that it is effective.

Alex Bregman, now married, once asked Kate Upton to hook him up with her friends

In 2017, when Verlander and Upton tied the knot after winning the World Series, Bregman spoke to US Weekly and said:

“I was just asking Kate when we clinched to go to the World Series, ‘Hey can you hook me up with one of your friends or something?'”

A mutual friend introduced Bregman and his wife Reagan in Houston. In early 2020, the couple intended to get married. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, they had to postpone their scheduled date. After rescheduling, the couple wed in December 2020 in Texas.

The couple’s first child Knox was born in August 2022.

"Knox Samuel Bregman" – Alex Bregman

Along with that tiny walk-off single in that thrilling 13-12 Game 5 victory over the LA Dodgers in 2017, Bregman now has six World Series home runs in his still relatively young career.

Upton, a supermodel, and Verlander tied the knot in 2017. In 2018, Upton announced on social media that she was expecting their first child and welcomed baby Genevieve in November of the same year.

Championship Series - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees - Game 4.

Verlander is a pitcher for the Astros, who made his MLB debut in 2005. After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, Verlander was named ALCS MVP and shared the Babe Ruth Award.

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has five times led the AL in strikeouts, earned run averages and wins. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2006.

Poll : 0 votes