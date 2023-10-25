Kate Upton adds a dash of glamour to Vosa Vodka Water as co-owner

Kate Upton is known for a lot of things. The 31-year old model has appeared on the covers of several high-profile magazines such as Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, and GQ.

Recently, she and her husband, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, also became parents. Now a socialite, model and proud mother, Upton is still finding the time to pursue new goals and projects.

On October 25, Upton took to her Instagram account to announce that she had become the newest co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a Michigan-based canned cocktail manufacturer. It is likely that the company's Michigan roots resonated with Upton, originally from St. Joseph, Michigan.

According to Upton, Vosa's decision to offer consumers a choice between carbonated and non-carbonated beverages was what really drew her in. Leave it to an entrepreneurial mind like Upton's to accurately weigh the drawbacks and benefits of important questions.

Since putting modelling on the backburner, Upton has also pursued other initiatives. She has acted in several productions, including William H. Macy's Layover, a riotous road trip sex comedy that recounts a struggle between best friends over Ryan Gosling.

Upton's newest entrepreneurial venture comes just days after the Houston Astros, her husband's team, were elimated from the postseason. Perhaps her 40-year old husband will now have more time to watch their young daughter, Genevieve, while Kate Upton spreads the brand image of Vosa.

Less than one year ago, the New York Mets inked Justin Verlander to a record-tying contract worth some $86 million over two years. The three-time Cy Young Award winner did not, however, finish the season in Queens, having been shipped off to the Astros in the runup to the 2023 trade deadline.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton were wed days after Verlander won the 2017 World Series. Their lavish wedding ceremony took place in Tuscany, Italy. The pair had been dating since 2014.

Kate Upton continues to shine in new roles

As if being an actor, socialiate, model, and wife of one of the best pitchers in MLB history was not hard enough, Upton is taking it to new levels. By attaching her name to Vosa, Upton is re-shifting the paradigm of brand association, maybe forever. Perhaps if and when Verlander returns to MLB in 2024, looking for a bigger contract, Vosa's revenue will have surpassed his most wild demands.