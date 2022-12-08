Five years ago, Kate Upton backed Justin Verlander's decision to switch from the Detroit Tigers to the Houston Astros, ahead of the All-Star's last-minute trade in 2017.

In an interview with the BUILD series in November 2017, Justin recalled the frantic moment when he told his wife about moving to the Houston Astros. The pair, then, discussed the emotional decision.

Justin recalled:

“It comes down to a singular moment.”

“It was just her and I. I’d kind of get all the information. It’s, I don’t know, 11:55 now, and I’m kinda pacing in our apartment and I’m going ‘Trust your instincts. Trust your instincts.”

In that tense moment, Justin turned to his then-fiancée for assurance.

“I look at Kate, and I go, ‘I don’t know what my instincts are telling me!”

“And then finally, just a little more pacing, and I go finally ‘Screw it, I’m going to Houston!' And she was like ‘Heck yeah we are!' And that was it. Decision made. So we called their GM, said we’ll accept it.”

It wasn't an easy decision for the reigning Cy American League Cy Young Award winner, especially because the move was made at the eleventh hour.

And, oh, boy! The decision turned out to be right for the 39-year-old All-Star.

In 2017, the Houston Astros went on to win their first World Series title in franchise history, and Justin earned his first World Series ring.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton tied the knot in November 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Justin Verlander (35) of the Houston Astros and his wife Kate Upton attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard red carpet at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Fresh off the Houston Astros' first World Series Championship, All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander also tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Kate Upton on November 4, 2017.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!" - Kate Upton

The following year in November, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"Happy 2-week birthday to my sweet Genevieve. It’s crazy we took these photos less than a month ago and now you’re out in the world with us. I’m so grateful to be your mom!" - Kate Upton

Five years after the Astros won their first World Series title, the franchise went on to win their second in November 2022 after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. Throughout this MLB season, Kate was spotted rooting for her man.

Justin recently left the Astros after signing a $86 million, multi-year deal with the New York Mets.

