Kate Upton is a model, actress and public figure. Often referred to as one of the most beautiful woman in the world, the Michigan-born hottie has appeared on the covers of Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan, and GQ, to name a few.

As such, she was considered one of the most eligible bachelorettes for most of the early part of her career. A devout Christian, Upton was always sure to keep her personal life rather private.

In 2014, she began dating then-Detroit Tigers star Justin Verlander. The pair were wed in 2017 at a breathtaking ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. While the pair are now the happy and proud parents of a daughter, questions about Kate Upton'd dating history continue to linger.

In 2013, before she even began dating Verlander, Upton was still considered one of the most sought-after catches in the world. In an interview from that year with Extra TV, Upton was asked about rumors that she was romantically involved with Ukrainian dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. However, Upton closed the book fast, stating that "We're just friends."

Rumors about a potential relationship between Chmerkovskiy and Upton began when photos of the pair holding hands and laughing began circulating around 2013. At the time, Chmerkovskiy was a recurring guest on the popular ABC show Dancing With the Stars. In 2014, a year after Upton's comments were made, he won the competition alongside partner Meryl Davis.

In 2017, Verlander won his first-ever World Series as a member of the Houston Astros. In 2022, the three-time Cy Young winner penned a 2-year, $86 million contract with the Mets that tied the record for the highest-paid MLB player ever. However, In 2023, he was traded back to the Astros.

Kate Upton appears to be content with her ultimate decision on who to marry

Verlander and Upton appear to be a near-perfect couple. Last season, while Verlander was looking for a new team, Upton went on record, trashing the New York Yankees for booing their own players, demonstrating strong support for her husband. As for Chmerkovskiy, he married Australian-American dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 2017, and has since sired two children with his wife.