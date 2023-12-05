Kate Upton gushes over husband Justin Verlander's stylish outfit at 'Shoe Oscars': “He's all about the quiet luxury”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander turned heads at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, showcasing their impeccable style and love for each other on the red carpet. The couple, known for their fashion-forward choices, shared insights into each other’s wardrobe preferences.

Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, described Upton’s style as "effortless," and she certainly lived up to the praise in a stunning floor-length black satin gown with an open back.

Meanwhile, Upton complimented her husband’s attire, stating that he’s "all about the quiet luxury" and emphasizing his stylish demeanor in a satin suit jacket and black bowtie.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton married right after the 2016 World Series.

The couple’s love story is as enchanting as their fashion choices. They got engaged in 2016, tying the knot the following year in a "storybook" wedding just days after Justin Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros. Their family expanded in 2018 with the arrival of their daughter, Genevieve, who has become a source of inspiration for Verlander to stay fit and healthy in his MLB career.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got married in 2017 just days after the Houston Astros won the World Series - VIA Vogue

At the awards ceremony, Kate Upton added a touch of glamour to the event by presenting the Lifetime Achivement Award to Sam and Libby Edelman. She paired her classic black gown with gol colored Sam Edelman heels, highlighting her long-standing relationship with the footwear designer couple.

The couple’s appearance at the "Shoe Oscars" not only showcased their fashion prowess but also emphasized the enduring love and support they share in both their personal and professional lives.

