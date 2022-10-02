"Kate Upton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week" - When MLB All-Star Justin Verlander generously donated his weekly MLB paycheck to charities during the pandemic

MLB star Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, helped the needy during COVID-19 by donating Verlander’s weekly salary to charities.

In an Instagram post by Verlander in April 2020, the couple expressed their concerns for people in need during the pandemic and said that they had decided to donate Verlander’s MLB pay checks to different organizations each week:

"Kate Upton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week."

Verlander and Upton also requested privileged people to look to those who needed a helping hand.

"Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis." – Justin Verlander

Upton is a model and has had an impressive career, from featuring on Sports Illustrated’s cover three times to starring in films. She met Verlander in 2014.

Divisional Series - Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, Game 5.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Upton thanked her family and friends for helping to make the weekend special and expressed her gratitude for having the chance to marry her best friend.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry )" – Kate Upton

Verlander and Upton welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve, in November 2018.

"My favorite part of the day. ❤️ "- Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and daughter Genevieve stole the show

On the 2022 MLB All-Star Game red carpet, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander were joined by their gorgeous daughter, Genevieve. The young child smiled broadly for the cameras while donning a beautiful yellow outfit, silver sandals and pearl jewelry.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today…

"He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!" ❤️ - Kate Upton

Verlander is a pitcher for the Houston Astros and has also played for the Detroit Tigers. He is often recognized as one of the most accomplished pitchers in history as well as one of the most accomplished players of his period.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far