"Kate Upton joins SI Swimsuit cover royalty" - Throwback to when All-Star Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton made a huge comeback in 2017, landing three straight covers with Sports Illustrated

MLB All-Star Justin Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, a supermodel, was on the Sports Illustrated magazine cover three straight times.

In 2011, Upton began her professional career with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She received the coveted Rookie of the Year award for her excellent debut. She subsequently won back-to-back covers in 2012 and 2013.

Upton was included in the 22-person Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Superstars class at the age of 22.

Of having Upton on the magazine’s cover straight three times, SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said:

"We didn’t start off with the idea of three covers, regardless of who was on the cover. But when Kate was actually shooting, we were trying so many different looks on her and each photo was coming back just as great as the next. It's a full circle moment for us.

"We started Kate in her career, and you know, we watched her grow and become not only this worldwide, superstar phenomenon; she changed the direction of the modeling industry."

She added:

"Kate Upton was really this trailblazer that led the way for the Ashley Graham's of the world and everything you're seeing happen that's different in fashion right now.”

Justin Verlander is a pitcher for the Houston Astros.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton met while filming a commercial for MLB 2K12

Justin Verlander initially met his future wife while shooting a commercial for MLB 2K12. He later told US Weekly that he was fascinated by Upton's beauty:

"My favorite celeb encounter was with Kate. We first met at a commercial shoot, and I had my microphone on and didn’t realize. I told my friends that I was gonna get her number and she heard me. But it worked."

The couple eventually began dating and Verlander proposed to Upton in the Bahamas in 2016.

After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Verlander took a flight to Italy, where he had a lavish wedding with Upton. Their daughter, Genevieve, was born in 2018.

Justin Verlander, a nine-time MLB All-Star, has five times led the AL in strikeouts and three times in victories. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2006. In 2007, he pitched Comerica Park's first no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers.

