Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Upton took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message for her husband and New York Mets All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander on his 40th birthday.

"HAPPY 40TH JUSTIN! 😍✨ Nothing I love more than watching you live out your dream and be the amazing father that you are… I am so lucky to call you my husband. Wish we could relive this night forever! Happy birthday Justin Verlander. I love you!," wrote Kate on the social media platform along with a custom video.

Kate lauded Justin for his ability to balance his MLB career and still cater to their four-year-old daughter, Genevieve, despite his extremely busy schedule.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are an iconic couple in the MLB world. The duo met while working on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game in February 2012. After years of dating, the pair tied the knot in November 2017, right after Justin clinched his first World Series ring with Houston Astros.

"This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life.

Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year."

A year later, they became proud parents of a baby girl. In 2022, Upton and Verlander celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Justin Verlander continues to play in MLB despite hitting 40s

2023 BBWAA Dinner: NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Justin Verlander receives the American League Cy Young Award during the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner at New York Hilton on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander dabbled in free agency right after winning his second World Series ring with Houston Astros in November 2022.

In December 2022, he signed a two-year deal, reportedly worth $86 million with New York Mets after the team lost Jacob deGrom. Verlander is showing no signs of slowing down despite hitting his 40s.

He received his third American League Cy Young Award during the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner on January 28, 2023, in New York City.

"All dressed up to celebrate Justin Verlander’s 3rd Cy Young!" - Kate Upton

Upton accompanied her husband to the prestigious event to root for the Mets pitcher.

