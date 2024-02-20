"Keep going Mike" - Angels' manager Ron Washington backs up Mike Trout's desire to land top free agents in Anaheim

Veteran slugger Mike Trout recently expressed interest in staying with the Los Angeles Angels. The Center Fielder is not done with the Angels anytime soon, as he joined his teammates at spring training for the upcoming season.

With Ohtani gone to the Dodgers, Trout opened up about hiring top free agents for the Angels squad. He encouraged the team to sign Cody Bellinger or Blake Snell. Reacting to his statement was manager Ron Washington, who extended his support to the slugger.

"He’s talked to me about it, and he’s talked to the man about it that can make a difference. And now it’s up to someone else to make the call. But my comment to that? Keep going Mike,” Washington told Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Washington is all set to start his first season as manager with the Angels. He's noted to be supportive of his team in his short stint. His support to back Trout's desire to land top free agents is no surprise.

Pressure to mount on Mike Trout

Being one of the veteran sluggers and with some of the top players traded, it's only natural for pressure to mount on the star. The 32-year-old has been with the Angels his entire MLB career, since 2011. It's not unusual for rookies and teammates to look up to him.

Trout wants to make it to the playoffs again with his team. As part of the franchise, he played only three postseason games against the Kansas City Royals in 2014. Even with Ron Washington as their new manager, the chances of making it to the playoffs are rather slim.

Last season, he slashed .263/.367/.490 with a .857 OPS. His performance was not up to the mark due to his injury. However, he smashed 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

For over a decade, he has been a valuable player for the Angels, contributing to their success. His contract with the Angels will remain until the 2023 season. The talented player could request a trade if his team fails to make the playoffs.

As for the Angels, they seem to have a tough competition ahead in the AL West. With the defending World Champions, the Astros, and the Mariners competing, a playoff spot will not come easy.

