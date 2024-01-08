"Keep him locked up", "This is terrible" - MLB fans livid as Wander Franco is released from prison after paying $35,000

Wander Franco has quickly seen himself become one of the most reviled and controversial figures in the MLB. Once deemed the top prospect in all of baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop finds the future of his career in jeopardy.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been out of action since August of last season because of an alleged relationship with an underage girl. Now, Franco's saga has taken another turn as the former All-Star has been released from prison in his home country of the Dominican Republic after paying $35,000 (two million Dominican Pesos).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As part of the judge's terms, Wander Franco will not be placed under house arrest and is permitted to leave the Dominican Republic. However, as part of the deal, Franco will need to be present in court at least once a month while the situation continues to unfold.

Expand Tweet

This news has not exactly gone over well with MLB fans across the globe, who have condemned Wander Franco for his actions. This feeling has only intensified following the news that he was released from jail after only having to pay roughly $35,000.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans have simply said that the entire situation is ridiculous and the shortstop should never have been able to leave prison, calling the Tampa Bay Rays star a flight risk. Many feel that Franco should need to remain in police custody while the situation progresses through the court system.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others have more aggressively called out Franco, saying that the shortstop should not only never play baseball again, but has no right to leave prison and needs to remain locked up. While the most angry opposition has called for a much worse punishment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The girl's mother in the Wander Franco case remains under house arrest

The mother of the girl in the middle of the Franco allegations will not be granted the same freedoms that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was given. As per Hector Gomez, the girl's mother will remain under house arrest, unable to leave the Dominican Republic.

Expand Tweet

This is something that continues to infuriate MLB fans as some believe that Wander Franco is receiving preferential treatment. While this story has continued to take several twists and turns, the only certainty is the fact that this may take some time to conclude.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.