Love him or hate him, there is no denying that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is among the most powerful players in the MLB. A three-time All-Star, Alonso has racked up nearly 200 home runs and 500 RBIs in only five seasons in the MLB.

"David Stearns and the Mets plan to talk extension with Pete Alonso this offseason"

At only 28 years old, it's safe to expect Pete Alonso to continue raking in the major leagues for years to come. However, the only thing that is uncertain is whether or not he will do so as a member of the New York Mets.

An unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season, Alonso's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past few months. With the New York Mets seemingly entering a soft-rebuilding stage, it's unclear how much the team will be willing to invest in the hard-hitting first baseman.

Although there is reportedly mutual interest in Alonso remaining in New York, the length of the contract could be the hold-up. According to reports earlier last season, Alonso was looking to secure himself a 10-year deal, something that the Mets may be reluctant to offer.

"He's got a body of work. He's not just a shooting star that's going to burn out"

While the New York Mets may be considering whether or not to commit to the "Polar Bear" for the foreseeable future, club legend Keith Hernandez believes that it is imperative for the team to lock him up. Hernandez said that his track record speaks for itself, saying, "He's not just a shooting star that's going to burn out."

Given the size of superstar contracts in recent years, if the New York Mets are unwilling to give Pete Alonso his desired length of extension, there would likely be another team that would.

The Mets could trade Pete Alonso if they cannot reach an agreement

If the New York Mets decide that the best option for their club is to trade Alonso this upcoming season, there will likely be several teams interested in acquiring the All-Star first baseman.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, if Alonso was made available on the trade market, the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs could be near the top of the list of inquiring teams.