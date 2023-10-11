American newscaster and TV personality Kelly Nash shared a series of heartfelt photos of her and her MLB star husband, Dallas Keuchel. The couple posed inside Minute Maid Park, a stadium that holds special meaning to them.

Minute Maid Park is where their love story began years ago, and Nash wanted to let fans know how much being there meant for them both. She captioned the post:

"Back to Houston where our love story began🥹❤️‍🔥🙏🏼🏹⚾️💫🎯✈️ 🐕‍🦺🐻‍❄️👩🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽🪽🔐💍#ALDS"

Needless to say, her followers loved the wholesome content and were quick to hit the comments:

"Most stunning couple ever ❤️‍🔥 "

"The best love story!!! 🤍🥰 "

"THIS. THIS IS THE CONTENT I LIVE FOR OMG. I CANT. I LOVE YOU BOTH SO SO MUCH🥺🥺🫶🏼🫶🏼❤️❤️"

Source: Instagram

Recently Kelly Nash posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram celebrating Dallas Keuchel's 10 years in the MLB.

The post highlighted his remarkable accomplishments, which include 100 career wins, five Gold Glove awards, a Cy Young Award and a World Series Championship.

The couple used to be rather private on social media, but since getting married they have been more sharing about each other's achievements and their relationship.

Kelly Nash and Dallas Keuchel married in 2022

Kelly Nash and Dallas Keuchel dated for two years before getting engaged in March 2021. The couple kept their relationship under wraps and Kelly introduced Dallas as her best friend through a post on her Instagram.

"The best day of my life."

In October 2021, the couple got social media speculating about their relationship, when Kelly posted a picture of her kissing Dallas. Later that year, Kelly put the rumors to rest by announcing her wedding date through a video on YouTube.

The two married in January 2022. Kelly shared beautiful pictures of them both on her Instagram and they have been living happily ever since.