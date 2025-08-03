Kelsie Whitmore, who became the first woman to start in an Atlantic League game in 2022, has officially joined the Savannah Bananas for their 2025 Banana Ball season. Whitmore is a former member of the U.S. Women’s National Baseball Team (2014 to 2019).In the Atlantic League, she represented Staten Island FerryHawks and in the Pioneer League, she has played for the Oakland Ballers. Whitmore has also played for the Sonoma Stompers and at Cal State Fullerton (college softball).On Saturday, ESPN updated Whitmore's move to Banana Ball with some photos and the following caption:&quot;Kelsie Whitmore is blazing a trail in baseball, and we are loving every second of her journey 👏&quot;The same post also mentions that Whitmore is signed to the women's professional baseball league, which is set to have its inaugural season in 2026. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Whitmore shared her gratitude for the love she has been receiving.&quot;Appreciate the love 🤘🏽&quot;Whitmore's response in the comments section of the post via @espnwBanana Ball is like baseball, but with funnier rules than the original sport. The league has taken the country by storm and is increasing in popularity for its entertainment value.Kelsie Whitmore on signing with Women's Professional Baseball LeagueOn July 11, the Women's Professional Baseball League announced the signing of Kelsie Whitmore. She shared that she’s thrilled not just to play, but to represent a broader movement for female athletes in baseball.&quot;Joining the WPBL is not only an exciting opportunity for myself, but even more important to recognize how great this is for the younger generation of girls who play baseball,&quot; Whitmore said. &quot;I am excited to be a part of a league where I feel accepted and valued in. Most of all, I can't wait to compete with other women who love the game as much as I do.&quot;Whitmore aims to be one of the top WPBL's draft picks in 2025. She'll be preparing for the WPBL's inaugural tryouts, which are set to take place from August 22nd at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in Washington, D.C.