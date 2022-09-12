"Kemp got absolutely robbed by the cheater that year" "The real 2011 MVP" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans applaud Trea Turner's feat while being reminded of what happened to Matt Kemp in the 2011 NL MVP race

King of modern day smooth slides Trea Turner has added another feat to his impressive resume. The All-Star shortstop became the first Los Angeles Dodgers player in well over a decade to achieve 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season. Matt Kemp last did it in 2011.

Turner achieved the rare accomplishment in the 11-2 rout of the San Diego Padres in today's game. The Dodgers managed to outhit the Padres 12-6 and have officially punched their ticket to the playoffs. Turner went 2-for-5 that included a history-making solo home run in the ninth inning.

The two-time All-Star hit his 20th home run off Wil Myers. The latter isn't exactly known as a major league pitcher, but the accomplishment was impressive nonetheless. He is currently batting .306/.351/.838 with 96 RBIs to go along with the his 20-20 stat line.

With Turner's feat being a rare occurence—the last of which happened in 2011—the Dodgers fans can't help but reminisce. Matt Kemp had a historic campaign during the said season, wherein he hit 39 home runs and stole 40 bases.

Kemp achieved everything but the National League MVP Award that year. He was given an All-Star nod, a Silver Slugger, and a Golden Glove Award. He just missed out on the prestigious award to Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun.

Braun had a 30-30 stat line during that year. He possessed 20 of the 32 votes needed to become the MVP. However, his name will forever be tarnished for his disputed testosterone test in his MVP-winning campaign. He has also been linked to the Biogenesis clinic scandal. In 2013, admitted that he used performance enhancing drugs during the latter stages of the 2011 season.

Trea Turner's incredible durability

Trea Turner has played in all but two of the Dodgers' games this season. Out of the 139 games that the Dodgers have played, Turner has played in 138 of them this year.

He only missed one game and that was on September 2 after being given a day off by skipper Dave Roberts. But according to Trea Turner himself in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he would play every day if it was up to him.

Another teammate of Trea's, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, has been an iron man this year. Freddie is yet to miss a game for the Blue Crew, but that shouldn't be the case soon as he could be given days off to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

