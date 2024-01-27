Ken Griffey Jr.’s $440,000 classic Porsche Carrera GT, a turbocharged symphony of speed, precision and style

MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. showed off his $440,000 classic Porsche Carrera GT back in 2008, a car that he holds dear and looks to thrill him more than any other vehicle he owns. The Seattle Mariners icon was reportedly one of the owners of Porsche on Hilton Road during that time and went for a spin with professional racecar driver Bobby Rahal in his car. Over the years, Griffey Jr. has posed with his beloved supercar on several occasions.

Ken Griffey Jr.'s illustrated career spanned over two decades, having made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners back in 1989. He went on to spend eight years with the Cincinnati Reds before returning to Seattle to end his career in 2010. Over the course of his career, he has won the AL MVP, the AL RBI leader, made 13 All-Star appearances and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Porsche Carrera GT was first unveiled in 2003 as an exclusive sports car that was ahead of its time in terms of engineering prowess. It captured the hearts of motorcar fans across the world with its powerful 5.7 liter V-10 engine that was derived directly from the racing engine used in Les Mans 2000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Its elegant design also received positive responses from audiences worldwide and with only 1270 pieces produced, it became a favorite among collectors. As seen in the pictures, Griffey Jr.'s model is fully black in color, with black seats and silver rims.

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Ken Griffey Jr. retains 3rd place in highest HOF votes ever despite Adrian Beltre's first-ballot selection

Over the years in the MLB, there have been several occasions when a player is a sure shot to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in their first year on the ballot. However, Mariano Rivera (in 2019) remains the only player in history to receive 100% of the votes. Behind him is Derek Jeter (with one vote short) and Ken Griffey Jr. (with three votes short).

Heading into this year's voting, Adrian Beltre was expected to be a first-ballot inductee but also had the possibility of competing for one of the top spots with the highest votes. While Beltre was inducted with the highest votes this year with 366 of 385, he did not come close to the inductees with the highest votes before him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.