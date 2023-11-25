Kenta Maeda Free Agency: Tigers amp interest in Japanese ace to strengthen pitching roster

For the first time in eight years, Kenta Maeda is an MLB free agent. Though, according to indications that another AL Central team might be interested, that might not be the case for long.

MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi has shared information that points to the Detroit Tigers as a likely suitor for the Osaka Prefecture native. The news comes amid reports that the Tigers are looking to bolster their pitching capabilities in 2024.

A member of the Minnesota Twins since 2020, the Japanese right-hander has seen his numbers dip in recent seasons. After putting up a 6-1 record alongside a 2.70 ERA in the shortened season of 2020, Maeda's ERA clocked in at 4.66 before he missed the 2022 season on account of injury, In 2023, Kenta Maeda went 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in a relatively disappointing rebound campaign.

A member of NPB's Hiroshima Toyo Carps from 2008 until 2015, Maeda came to MLB by virtue of a 2016 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $25 million over eight years. After the Twins acquired Maeda in 2020, they began to pay down their contract. After the deal finally expired this month, Maeda is free to pursue his next contract independently.

Per Morosi's reports, talks between the Japanese hurler and the Detroit Tigers have "intensified" in recent days. The Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 78-84 record, second in the AL Central and nine games behind the Maeda's Twins. Recently, the Tigers acquired outfielder Mark Canha and released starter Spencer Turnbull, leaving a hole for Maeda in the current makeup of the team's rotation.

Kenta Maeda has the chance to cash in on his true value

By today's standards, an eight-year contract worth a meagre $25 million would seem to be almost laughably low. As such, Maeda has the opportunity to reap a serious payday from a team like the Tigers, who are desperate for more established stars.

Having faced the Tigers more than ten times during his time with the Twins, they are a team that Kenta Maeda knows very well. If the talks continue in their current direction, then it could be Maeda who helps the Tigers overtake the Twins to win the AL Central for the first time since 2014.

