Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has entered the MLB record books for the longest hitting streak in playoffs history in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks completed a convincing comeback in the second game of the series to reach a tie before heading to Arizona for the next three games. Fans were left stunned as the Dominican recorded a 18-game hitting streak in the MLB postseason.

"Respect the man," wrote one fan on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Absolute superstar," added another.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ketel Marte was signed by the Seatle Mariners as an international free agent in 2010 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2015.

After two seasons, he was traded to the Diamondbacks ahed of the 2017 season and has gone on to become one of their central players. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2019 and was named the 2023 NLCS MVP for his heroics against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has continued his fine form for the Diamondbacks in the World Series, hitting a two-run single in the eighth inning to increase his team's lead to 6-1. He has now recorded a 18-game hitting streak in this year's postseason, the longest streak in MLB history.

NLCS MVP Ketel Marte continues sizzling form in World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks well and truly earned their victory over the Texas Rangers in the second game of the World Series. While they fell behind after squandering their lead in the first game of the series, there was no repeat of that in the second.

The Arizona bullpen and defense combined well to keep the Texans at bay as their offence got them on the board early and got the job done in a convincing 9-1 win in Game 2.

Second baseman Ketel Marte put in another impressive performance to record the longest hitting streak in MLB playoff history. The Diamondbacks will look to end the series on home soil by winning the next three games.