Ketel Marte placed on restricted list after terrifying home burglary during All-Star break

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has been placed on the restricted list by the team. The announcement was made on Friday in the aftermath of a burglary at Marte's house in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ad

Ketel Marte earned his third All-Star selection after a strong first half of the season for the Diamondbacks. While the Arizona second baseman was in Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic, his home in Arizona was targeted by burglars.

Following the news on Thursday, Marte reportedly asked for some "time off." Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo shared the news of Marte being placed on the restricted list on Friday night ahead of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force,” Lovullo said. “So it’s kind of a day-to-day situation. I’ve had limited contact with him.”

Although Lovullo will miss not having Marte in the lineup, the Diamondbacks manager understands his star infielder's need to take some time off to deal with the incident.

“He's a great baseball player, and when he's in the lineup, he can impact the game in a bunch of different ways,” Lovullo said. “But I'm very respectful of the position he's in right now. I would love it if he were here, but he's not, and we just have to deal with the circumstances.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More