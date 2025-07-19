Ketel Marte placed on restricted list after terrifying home burglary during All-Star break

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has been placed on the restricted list by the team. The announcement was made on Friday in the aftermath of a burglary at Marte's house in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ketel Marte earned his third All-Star selection after a strong first half of the season for the Diamondbacks. While the Arizona second baseman was in Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic, his home in Arizona was targeted by burglars.
Following the news on Thursday, Marte reportedly asked for some "time off." Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo shared the news of Marte being placed on the restricted list on Friday night ahead of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
“He asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force,” Lovullo said. “So it’s kind of a day-to-day situation. I’ve had limited contact with him.”
Although Lovullo will miss not having Marte in the lineup, the Diamondbacks manager understands his star infielder's need to take some time off to deal with the incident.
“He's a great baseball player, and when he's in the lineup, he can impact the game in a bunch of different ways,” Lovullo said. “But I'm very respectful of the position he's in right now. I would love it if he were here, but he's not, and we just have to deal with the circumstances.”