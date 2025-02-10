Ketel Marte's wife Elisa pens heartfelt message to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father on his 50th birthday

Arizona Diamondbacks player Ketel Marte is married to Elisa Guerrero, who is the cousin of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Elisa has 23.4K followers on Instagram where she frequently shares updates about her personal life.

On Sunday, Elisa posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her uncle, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

"Happy birthday to my uncle, whom I love and for whom I am very grateful, and I will be for the rest of my life. Uncle, I love you and wish you all the best in this world because you deserve it. May God always bless you. ❤️❤️🥰🥰❤️❤️," she wrote (translated from Spanish).

(Credits: Instagram/@elisa_guerrero09)

In the image, Elisa can be seen wearing a pink tank top and gold necklaces while smiling and standing behind Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who is seated. Guerrero Sr. is wearing a blue Tigres del Licey T-shirt, representing the Dominican Winter League team he once played for.

Born on February 9, 1975, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday. The Angels Hall of Famer made his MLB debut in 1996 and retired in 2011 after an illustrious career. He finished his career with nine All-Star selections, an AL MVP award, and eight Silver Slugger Awards.

Ketel Marte's wife Elisa shared childhood memories featuring her uncle Vladimir Guerrero on his birthday

During his time in the MLB, the Guerrero family often visited Vladimir Guerrero during his games to cheer him on. Elisa shared a glimpse of those moments on Sunday and posted a picture taken before a game when Vladimir Guerrero was part of the Los Angeles Angels.

"Those beautiful times that, thanks to God and Uncle, we were able to live 🥰🥰🥰 Happy birthday to my wonderful uncle whom I love @supervlad27," she captioned the story on Instagram (translated from Spanish).

(Credits: Instagram/@elisa_guerrero09)

In the image, Vladimir Guerrero, along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his other children, can be seen wearing Angels jerseys at a ballpark. Elisa also shared several other family pictures from their younger days featuring Guerrero Sr.

