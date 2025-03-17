Ketel Marte's wife pens heartfelt message to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the Blue Jays superstar's 26th birthday

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned 26 on Sunday (March 16). For the special day, the superstar first baseman received a heartfelt birthday wish from Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte's wife Elisa.

Touted to bag the next big contract after Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. is the son of the MLB Hall of Famer with whom he shares the same name. Marte's wife Elisa is his cousin, the daughter of his father's brother.

On Sunday, Elisa shared two Instagram stories wishing her cousin on his birthday. The first one was a solo snap of Guerrero Jr., who wore a black tee and shorts in it. Tagging the Blue Jays superstar, Elisa wrote:

"Happy birthday my fat handsome I love you my beautiful little brother that the grace and blessing of my heavenly father never depart from your life my fat I wish you all the blessings of this world that passes super well and you meet many more years (translated to English from Spanish)."

Ketel Marte's wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @elisa_guerrero09 on Instagram]

The second story was a collage of three images, one big and two small, all featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his cousin.

"Happy birthday, my fat bello" - she captioned the post.

Ketel Marte's wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @elisa_guerrero09 on Instagram]

Elisa had been in a relationship with Ketel Marte long before he made his MLB debut. They have two boys, Keyden (born October 17, 2015) and Kadmiel (born November 6, 2021).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father pens a heartfelt message on the Blue Jays star's birthday

On Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 26th birthday, his father penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. The six-snap Instagram post showed the Blue Jays first baseman's moments with his father from being a child to an adult.

"Happy birthday to my firstborn! Watching you grow and achieve so much fills my heart with pride. You are a blessing, and I couldn’t be prouder of the person you’re becoming. May this new year bring you even more success and happiness. Love you always! "- Guerrero captioned the post.

Guerrero Jr. has been married to his wife Nathalie since early 2023. The couple share a daughter, Vlaimel. He has another daughter, Vlaishel, from a previous relationship with Marcel Pascua.

