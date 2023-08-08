New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has blamed the Baltimore Orioles management for indefinitely suspending Kevin Brown.

Owner John Angelos and the team is aware that what the Baltimore broadcaster said, which led to his suspension, was mentioned in the game notes. However, that didn’t stop them from firing Brown.

The comments were made by Brown during a series against the Tampa Bay Rays in July. He lamented the team’s inability to achieve success against the Rays following the third game of the four-game series.

These comments were included in the game notes that were prepared by the public relations team. However, Baltimore refused to accept that the mistake was not committed by the broadcaster but by other PR staff members.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has blasted Baltimore, saying that they should take accountability and accept that Brown was just doing his job. Brown’s indefinite suspension by the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network isn’t sitting well with Kay. Awful Announcing posted a video interview where Michael Kay explains why he thinks the team was wrong to suspend Kevin Brown:

“They should be ashamed of themselves because not only was what Kevin said in the Orioles notes that night but it was on a graphic- which means that it was planned.” – Michael Kay said.

He added:

“If you’re going to be so thin-skinned to suspend Kevin Brown, then you have to suspend the entire Orioles (broadcast) truck.”

Kevin Brown’s broadcasting career with Baltimore Orioles

In 2019, Kevin Brown started his broadcasting career with the Baltimore Orioles and has been a regular with them since then.

Even in 2021 when MASN had a massive shakedown and appointed younger announcers, Brown retained his regular spot in the network production with Baltimore.

Apart from his journey with Baltimore, Brown covers various sports for ESPN, including the NCAA Div. I Hockey Championship, Little League World Series and Women’s College World Series.