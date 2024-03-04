Kevin Gausman Injury Update: Blue Jays hopeful of All-Star pitcher's spring training return after optimistic reports

In 2023, Kevin Gausman's 237 strikeouts led the American League. As such, the Toronto Blue Jays, and all of their fans, soon came to realize how important Gausman's arm is for their rotation, and the team's general success.

For this reason, many were alarmed when it was announced on the eve of spring training that shoulder issues would be sidelining the ace for the beginning of the spring. However, according to sources familiar with Gausman and the Jays' clubhouse, those anxieties may soon subside.

"Kevin Gausman (shoulder) has no structural damage per John Schneider but has been dealing with soreness which has kept him out of spring games so far. Blue Jays hope he can resume ramp-up before long" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

According to Toronto Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith, Kevin Gausman's shoulder is not showing any signs of structural damage. Smith quoted manager John Schneider as saying that benching Gausman on the ground of soreness was merely a cautionary measure.

Born in Colorado, Gausman pitched at LSU in Louisiana before being selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2012 draft. After spending the first six seasons of his career in Baltimore, Gausman became a journeyman, eventually landing a role with the Giants in 2020.

Kevin Gausman's 2020 season with the Giants was a breakout season. In a league-high 33 starts, Gausman went 14-6, pitching to a 2.81 ERA, winning his first All-Star appearance, and finishing as a Cy Young finalist.

"Posting Random Blue Jays highlights until Opening Day — Day 41/175: Kevin Gausman's 1,500th career strikeout!" - BlueJays Muse

Ahead of the 2022 season, Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays. Despite two strong seasons, Jays fans are still reeling from Gausman giving up a pair of home runs to Minnesota Twins' rookie Royce Lewis, which led to the Jays' elimination in last year's AL Wild Card Series.

Kevin Gausman injury rumors cannot be laid to rest just yet

Although the results of Gausman's MRI revealed no structural damage to his arm, the fact that an MRI was commissioned speaks to the concern in the organization. In recent days, the shoulder issues being faced by 2022 Cy Young contender Alek Manoah has cast a lot of further doubt on the rotation. While things may look cautiously optimistic for Gausman at this moment, careful monitoring from the Jays is certainly required to ensure their top ace remains at his best.

