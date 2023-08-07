Keynan Middleton is on track for his best season since joining the league in 2017. Now, the right-hander reliever has a chance to round it out with a new team.

In 39 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox this season, Middleton has posted a 3.96 ERA across 39 innings on the bump. Moreover, his K/9 of 11.06 is the highest number of his career, by a significant margin.

Despite still making only $750,000, Middleton was identified early as a key trade piece for the Sox. With a record of 38-54 at the August 1 deadline, everyone expected the 2021 NL Central champs to be big sellers.

And sell they did. Starting ace Lucas Giolito went to the Los Angeles Angels, while big rightie Lance Lynn was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the deadline day, Middleton also got word that he was to pack his bags.

"Keynan Middleton making his Yankee debut" - Talkin' Yanks

Keynan Middleton made his debut for the Yankees against the Houston Astros on Sunday. The Oregon native pitched two innings in relief, striking out three in his new team's 9-7 loss to the band of critical rivals.

Although his new team, the New York Yankees, are in last place in their division, the 29-year-old Middleton is evidently excited about the prospects that his new home might bring.

Speaking to ESPN after his debut in the Bronx, Middleton said:

"The second I found out I was traded, I shaved my face. I was ready to play by their rules because all I want to do is win games. ... You know how to act [here]. You know not to be late and you know there are consequences if you are late."

With his scathing remarks, Middleton slammed the Chicago White Sox culture. According to the fiery reliever, leadership was severely lacking. He credits this with a vacuum emerging after long-time manager Tony La Russa retired last season.

Additionally, he blamed players like Lynn and Kendal Graveman for playing in March's World Baseball Classic. In Middleton's opinion, the team lost out by not having their top players on hand during spring training.

Keynan Middleton's comments make reference to the Yankees' facial hair policy. Under a regime established by late owner George Steinbrenner, players on the team are not allowed to sport long hair or facial hair. While this restriction has been called into question by several players, Middleton does not seem to mind.

Keynan Middleton's enthusiasm might be tested early

While he pulled no punches in highlighting the issues with the Sox this season, Middleton may find the same issues in the New York Yankees clubhouse.

Just last week, the Bombers' clubhouse was rocked by drunken antics from pitcher Domingo German, for example. It's true that the Yankees may expect more from their players, but with his new team appearing to be just as flawed as his old one, Keynan Middleton's enthusiasm might be tested.