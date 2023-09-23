Grammy Award-winning musician Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Mescudi, threw the first pitch in Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians.

The rapper danced his way to the mound before taking a bow and throwing a fastball that sailed about 10 feet short and to the left of Lucas Giolito, who was crouching behind the plate.

Netizens relentlessly took to social media to troll Kid Cudi for his hilarious throw. Some thought that with his ceremonial first pitch, the rapper outdid Stephen A. Smith, who had clumsily bounced the ball in front of the plate a night before. As fans compared the two pitches, they called Cudi's pitch worse than that of Smith.

Fan Reactions

Kid Cudi, the hip-hop sensation

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in Solon and Shaker Heights.

His father passed away from cancer when he was 11 years old, and this event had a big impact on his personality and music.

Kid Cudi began rapping in 2003, at the conclusion of high school, and was inspired by alternative hip-hop artists such as The Pharcyde and A Tribe Called Quest. Later, he relocated to New York City to pursue a career in music.

At the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, Cudi made his first appearance on television alongside Travis Barker and DJ AM.

In publications, including Rolling Stone, Vibe, The Source, XXL and BBC News' 2009 Sound of Poll, Cudi was hailed as a talent to watch. He was also the subject of an article in the "MCs To Watch In 2009" series on MTV News.

Cudi's most awaited album, Insano, which has been delayed many times due to several reasons, will be out in January 2024. Cudi just released two new tracks from the album, Most Ain't Dennis and Ill What I Bleed, that are being regarded as "some of the favorites" on Insano.