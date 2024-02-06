"Kid was invaluable last season" "Rightfully deserved" - Astros fans celebrate Mauricio Dubon winning $3,500,000 arbitration case

Mauricio Dubon is now set to make $3,500,000 next season after winning his arbitration case against the Houston Astros. The 29-year-old utilityman proved himself to be one of the most underrated players on Houston's star-studded roster last season, earning the first Gold Glove Award of his career.

The ultra-versatile Mauricio Dubon played an important role for the Houston Astros last year. His versatility was particularly important as a lineup replacement for Jose Altuve as he was recovering from a broken thumb he sustained during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Now, thanks to his Gold Glove Award as well as his productive offensive season, Dubon won his arbitration case for the 2024 campaign. While Dubon's defensive abilities were important for the Astros last season, his offensive contributions cannot be overlooked.

In a career-high 132 games last season, the Houston Astros utilityman posted a .278 batting average with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored. This level of production on both sides of the diamond made him a key contributor for Houston.

His importance to the franchise has not gone unnoticed by Houston Astros fans who took to social media to congratulate Mauricio for winning his arbitration case. Many Houston fans said that Dubon's $3,500,000 was completely deserved. The fanbase was super supportive of Dubon last season as Jose Altuve's replacement for the start of the season.

Even though the Houston Astros have bona fide superstars such as Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez, Astros fans have taken the time to praise everything Dubon did for the club in 2023, calling him an invaluable piece of the roster.

Mauricio Dubon should continue his utilityman role for Houston in 2024

Unless another star player is sidelined at the beginning of the 2024 regular season, Dubon will likely continue to serve as an invaluable utilityman for the Astros. Although he is no slouch with the bat in his hand, his defensive versatility should continue to allow him to see semi-regular playing time in 2024.

The fact that Dubon started in multiple games at a variety of positions makes him a key piece of the Houston Astros roster. Last year, Mauricio Dubon spent time at each of first base, second base, shortstop, left field, and center field.

