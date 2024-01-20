"Kidnap King and give Monty money" - Yankees fans react to Jordan Montgomery, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt posing together at Jameson Taillon’s wedding

In a heartwarming moment captured on Instagram, Jameson Taillon, the former New York Yankees pitcher now with the Chicago Cubs, shared a picture from his wedding featuring some of his "powerful arms" teammates. The photo includes former Yankees teammates Michael King, Clarke Schmidt, Gerrit Cole, Jordan Mongomery, and Collin Theroux, creating a snapshot of camaraderie and friendship.

Expand Tweet

The image has resonated with baseball fans, who appreciate the wholesome display of talent and camaraderie among these pitchers, particularly noting the presence of current AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole and World Series champion Jordan Montgomery. The camaraderie shown in the photo reflects the bonds formed on and off the field, reminding fans that baseball is not just about competition but also the enduring friendship players build throughout their careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Jamo recruiting everyone to the Cubs." - Joked one fan.

Expand Tweet

Some fans took to social media after seeing former New York Yankees stars Jordan Montgomery and Michael King in the picture. Reminiscing about the times when both contributed to the team’s competitiveness.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Kidnap King and give Monty money and we’re all good." - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Wedding attendee, Gerrit Cole, is the most recognized star in Taillon’s wedding photo.

Gerrit Cole, featured prominently in the photo, recently made headlines by winning the 2023 American League Cy Young Award. The victory marked a significant achievement for Cole, breaking a 21-season Cy Young drought for the Yankees. Cole’s dominance on the mound, with impressive statistics such as 15 victories, 222 strikeouts, and a 2.63 ERA, contributed to his well-deserved recognition. The achievement not only solidified Cole’s status as one of the best pitchers in baseball but also ended the narrative of him being perennially overlooked for the Cy Young honor.

Gerrit Cole, featured prominently in the photo, recently made headlines by winning the 2023 American League Cy Young Award.

The Instagram post, capturing Taillon’s special moment with his former teammates, adds a personal touch to these players’ professional journeys. It highlights the genuine friendships that trascend team afilliations and showcase the human side of these athletes. As fans celebrate the accomplishments of these pitchers on the field, glimpses into their personal lives, like Taillon’s wedding photo further endear them to the baseball community. In the world of MLB, where competition is fierce, such moments of camaraderie serve as a reminder of the bonds that make baseball a truly special and cherished sport.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.