Kike Hernandez and Corey Seager's wives, Justin Turner & others send messages to Ross Stripling after ex-Dodgers star announces retirement 

Former MLB pitcher Ross Stripling announced his retirement on Monday. He last pitched in 2024 for the Athletics, formerly the Oakland Athletics, and had a disappointing season. He was unsigned until he announced his retirement.

As a nine-year veteran, Stripling had a lot of teammates. He played for four different teams across those nine seasons, so he met a lot of people. They and even their wives wished him well after his announcement.

The official Toronto Blue Jays page, Corey Seager's wife Madisyn, Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney, Alex Wood and his wife Suzanna, Austin Barnes' wife Nicole, A.J. Minter, Adam Cimber, Kike Hernandez's wife, and others congratulated him.

MLB players, WAGs, and more wished Ross Stripling well (Instagram/ross_stripling)

Turner's wife said:

"Congrats on an incredible career! Grateful to be able to witness it from your debut! Enjoy this next chapter."

Stripling played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Athletics in his nine-year career. He had 6.8 career bWAR and a 4.17 ERA.

Ross Stripling thanks fans, family, teammates and more after career

Ross Stripling played nine seasons in the MLB, but 13 of professional baseball overall. After all that time, he says he's hanging the cleats up with "tremendous pride and gratitude."

Ross Stripling retired (Imagn)

He offered up a statement on his Instagram that added:

“I never could have imagined the experiences and memories I’d be a part of. They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career. It never could have been possible without my family and friends.

"I also want to give a huge thank you to all my coaches and teammates over the years. I had so much love and support along the way, and I’m thankful to everyone that was a part of it in any form or fashion."

All of those people, according to Stripling, helped him be "the best baseball player" he was capable of being. He called his time in the sport an honor and said he was "incredibly lucky" to leave content after a fulfilling career.

