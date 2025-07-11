Kike Hernandez drops hilarious reaction to his bobblehead figure in latest post

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going through a surprising slump this season after consecutive series sweeps against the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Despite dropping back to back series, Kike Hernandez is having fun on the sidelines. The Dodgers utility star dropped a hilarious reaction to his bobblehead video shared by the Dodgers on Instagram on Thursday.
He wrote in his Instagram story, sharing the video:
"Not a pitching bobblehead #wastedoppurtunity. Has a flat ass! His hips lie! No glasses! But at least the face looks like mine; has my moles!"
Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana Vincente reacted to the original video shared by the Dodgers. Former Dodgers pitcher Jose De Leon also reacted with a series of laughing emojis.
Kike Hernandez's bobblehead night is set for August 31 when the Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. However, his participation in the game remains uncertain as he is dealing with an elbow injury.
Kike Hernandez lands on IL after hiding elbow injury
Earlier this week, the Dodgers made several roster moves, while placing Kike Hernandez on the 10-day injured list. The veteran utility player is reportedly dealing with left elbow inflammation, an Injury he hid from the team and is trying to play through it.
“At that point in time, he kept it to himself,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “He just wanted to be out there to compete, and it just continually got worse and really impacted his offense and the swing. And so just a couple days ago, it just really reached a head where it was pretty much intolerable.”
James Outman was added to the roster to replace Hernández. Outman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.