Kike Hernandez makes hilarious "league leader" claim after Dodgers sweep Cubs in Tokyo, draws reaction from sister Loren

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the 2025 season with a sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the two-game series in Tokyo, following a 6-3 win in the second game on Wednesday.

While the 4-1 win the series opener didn't feature a home run, the second game at the Tokyo Dome had three Dodgers players going deep, including one from utility player Kike Hernandez.

Reining NLCS MVP Tommy Edman registered the first home run of the season with a solo home run off Justin Steele in the third inning. In the following inning, Hernandez struck a two-run home run off Steele's fastball to open his account for the season.

Hernandez made a hilarious claim on Instagram after sharing the clip of his homer on Instagram.

"Gonna sit this week out as the league leader in homers!"

Kike's sister Loren Hernandez reacted to the Dodgers star's post with laughing emojis.

She also reshared the post in her Instagram story.

Kike Hernandez's moonshot helped the Dodgers to a 5-1 lead after the fourth inning. However, it wasn't the end of the scoring for the Dodgers on the night as reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani went deep in the fifth inning to send the crowd wild at Tokyo Dome.

Kike Hernandez unlikely to start at first base with Freddie Freeman expected to return for Angels clash

Kike Hernandez starred in the Tokyo Series at first base after All-Star first baseman and reining World Series MVP Freedie Freeman sat out the games due to a rib injury.

While Freeman was scratched from the lineup ahead of the series opener, manager Dave Roberts revealed the former MVP was keen on playing the second game on Wednesday. Roberts didn't take the chance of risking the injury as Freeman sat out the game after the medical staff’s recommendation.

The Dodgers manager shared that the All-Star infielder, who underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, could be ready for the team's Spring Training game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

“He lobbied hard like he always does," Roberts said. "He wants to play every day. He kind of prepared to play but ultimately conceded to myself and the training staff. It’s just too early in the season to potentially put him in harm’s way.”

With Freddie Freeman back in the starting lineup for the remaining stretch of the Spring Training games, Kike Hernandez will resume his utility role for the reigning World Series winners.

