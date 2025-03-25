Kike Hernandez opens up about experience in re-signing with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers super utilityman Kike Hernandez opened up about the process behind re-signing with the team this offseason.

During an appearance on "Dodgers Territory" published on Thursday, Hernandez discussed his offseason experience with hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas. In particular, Hernandez highlighted how much he wanted to return to the Dodgers, but nothing had materialized early in the offseason.

“I was just waiting, waiting and waiting, there was nothing really going on until the last day or two, you know, I felt like we would start getting a little more action," Hernandez said. "By that time it was a little late because, the Dodgers came in and obviously said, ‘We have a pretty full roster-wise but we’d like to have you back.’”

The Dodgers’ offer was immediately met with satisfaction from Kike Hernandez’s camp. However, the Dodgers left the door open for Hernandez to pursue a better offer.

“Of course, we understand you have to do what’s best for you and your family," Hernandez said. "'We’re throwing out this offer at you. But you can’t do anything until February 10. If something better comes by, then we understand.' But that better never came by.”

Kike Hernandez’s comments point toward a lack of competing offers from other MLB clubs, motivating him to re-sign with the Dodgers. He concluded his thoughts by declaring:

“I guess it was a good spot to be in where I get to come back to the Dodgers, get to defend the title, get in front of the home crowd that. ... rallied troops behind me.”

Check out Hernandez’s comments from the 10:20 mark onwards:

Hernandez and the Dodgers will celebrate their home opener on March 27 as they take on the Detroit Tigers at Chavez Ravine.

Kike Hernandez exercised patience in re-signing with Dodgers

Kike Hernandez, while hopeful to remain in Los Angeles, had to exercise patience in re-signing with the Boys in Blue.

During his "Dodgers Territory" interview, Hernandez mentioned that, while he and the team had a deal in principle, the deal could not be finalized until February 10. The comment underscored two key conditions underpinning Kike’s deal.

Firstly, the deal was contingent on Hernandez passing a physical. That situation did not pose a major hurdle for the super utility man.

Second, the most significant hurdle, the Dodgers needed to clear room on the 40-man roster to sign Hernandez. That situation meant the team was waiting until it could move players to the 60-day injured list to clear up space.

Once the Dodgers had completed the necessary paperwork, Hernandez and, later on, Clayton Kershaw, were re-signed for this upcoming season.

Hernandez will likely fill a critical bench role with the Dodgers. While he may see regular playing time based on needs and injuries, manager Dave Roberts will likely deploy Hernandez in late-game situations and key defensive moves.

The Dodgers are hopeful that Hernandez’s postseason heroics will become useful this year once again, as Los Angeles eyes back-to-back World Series championships.

