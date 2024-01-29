Kike Hernandez Rumors: Dodgers expected to be utility player's first choice amid Angels interest, per report

Kike Hernandez is one of the top utility players who remains a free agent. With spring training less than a month away, a few teams, including the Los Angeles Angels, have expressed their interest.

After winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, Hernandez seems to have a strong connection with them. The 32-year-old prefers the Dodgers as his first choice amid interest from the Angels.

According to Ken Rosenthal from the Athletic, he would prefer a reunion with the Dodgers. The Angels, meanwhile, continue to show interest in a deal, as they need to fill a few spots. Being a utility player, he has a huge chance to sign with the Halos.

The Angels are trying to fix the puzzle by making up for the missing pieces. After trading their top players, they are trying to make the best of what's available.

Does Kike Hernandez stand a chance with the Dodgers?

The Dodgers have their outfield sorted with Manuel Margot and Teoscar Hernandez as their latest additions. Meanwhile, they have players like Chris Taylor, Jayson Heyward and James Outman.

The boys in blue are packed with talent, especially with players returning from injury. Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas will be welcomed this season after recovery, making it a tough choice for Hernandez to rejoin the team.

With the shortstop position out of the question, the Angels appear to be a far better option. On defense, the Dodgers could use him, but they have yet to come forward.

Hernandez recorded a .731 OPS in 54 games with the Dodgers in 2023. His numbers with the Red Sox were not that great despite playing 86 games during the first half of the MLB season.

While he might be comfortable with the Dodgers, there are better options than waiting for them to strike a deal. A deal with the Angels might boost him to continue his career. It's also important to consider that he's not the best free agent available in the market.

The Dodgers are more keen on adding high-leverage relievers, so the best option would be for him would be to consider a deal with the Angels.

