Kike Hernandez's sister Loren reacts to 2x World Series champ returning to Dodgers for upcoming MLB season

Kiké Hernández's sister, Loren Hernández, reacted to her brother’s re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Instagram. The 33-year-old utility player entered free agency after winning the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.

On Tuesday, Loren posted a clip on Instagram showcasing highlights from Kiké’s season, including his key postseason hits that contributed to the team's championship victory.

On Monday, she also reacted to the re-signing by sharing Kiké Hernández’s Instagram post on her story with the caption:

“Does this one count?”

The image featured Kiké Hernández showing off his World Series ring. The Dodgers welcomed him back with an Instagram post, captioned:

“The two-time Champ is back. Welcome back, Kiké! 🏆”

Hernandez and the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal for the 2025 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, the team placed pitcher Gavin Stone on the 60-day IL.

Although Hernandez had a rough 2024 season, he played a key role in helping the Dodgers secure their second World Series title in the last five seasons. He hit a crucial home run in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Padres.

In the NLCS, Hernandez recorded seven hits in 24 at-bats, while in the World Series, he had five hits in 18 at-bats. This marks his second championship, with his first coming in 2020, also with the Dodgers.

Kike Hernandez's sister Loren shares heartfelt message after brother’s World Series victory

Kike Hernandez's sister Loren Hernandez is a sportsperson herself and has been highly supportive of her brother’s baseball career. She plays for the Manhattanville University women's volleyball team.

In October, after the Dodgers' World Series victory, Loren shared a heartfelt family moment on social media, captioning it:

“The value of the trophy will never be greater than that of getting to hug you, champ. 💙🏆”

Loren congratulated her brother after herself coming off a solid feat in her career. She, along with her team, won the Skyline Conference 2024 Championship for the third consecutive year.

For her solid performance, Loren was named the Skyline Player of the Year.

