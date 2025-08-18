Kiké Hernández’s wife Mariana drops 4-word reaction linking Dodgers star's mustache to his 'baby-making' energy

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez has always been known for his quirky personality, but this time it’s his facial hair that has stolen the spotlight. His wife, Mariana, offered her hilarious take on it.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Hernandez has grown a mustache while he tries to bounce his way back from landing on the IL.

On Sunday, Mariana reposted a post from Dodgers Nation, which compared Kiké’s mustache from his quarantine days to his current form. It was captioned:

“Kike Hernández is almost back to prime quarantine mustache form.”

Mariana added her own caption as she wrote:

“The baby making stache 👨🏻”

Mariana's Instagram story

Kike Hernandez and Mariana are parents to one daughter, with another child on the way. The couple welcomed Penelope Isabel Hernández on January 15, 2021. And in August 2025, they announced they are expecting their second child, whom they are referring to as "KIKITO." The playful jab comes at the account of this development only.

Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana reveals Penelope wanted a sister

On Sunday, Mariana engaged in a fun Q&A with her followers. One of them asked how her daughter was feeling, knowing that the family would soon welcome a son. Mariana reveals Penelope wanted a sister.

"Ummm... she's warmed up to the idea now but was pretty upset at the gender reveal cause she really wanted a sister," Mariana wrote.

In an answer to another question, Mariana shared some important details regarding her pregnancy. She revealed that she learned about her second pregnancy after just "3 1/2 weeks." Ever since, though, Mariana has been "sick." She added:

"Told Kiké on Father's Day by hiding a baby onesie in his present. Told Penelope with a Blippi video Told our families by making them a book with the reveal at the end. Feeling extra grateful to be pregnant at the same time as most of my best friends."

Mariana's Instagram story

Kike Hernandez and Mariana's love story began after the Dodgers star saw the actress in a movie (Hot Tub Time Machine 2) and reached out via social media.

They bonded over their Puerto Rican roots and both living in LA. They met for lunch two months after they started chatting over social media.

Fast forward to the present, and the couple is now preparing to welcome another addition to their family.

