  • Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana marks baby boy’s arrival with Dodgers wives, reflects on daughter Penelope’s COVID-hit event

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:30 GMT
Tampa Bays Rays vs. Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Kike Hernandez with his family during his time with the Boston Red Sox (Source: Getty Images)

It was a special occasion for Los Angeles Dodgers' utility man Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente, who enjoyed a baby shower alongside other Dodgers wives. Mariana and Kike are expecting their second child, but this is the first time that the former Miss Puerto Rico has gotten to celebrate a baby shower.

When Mariana and Kike welcomed their firstborn, Penelope, in 2021, COVID-19 restrictions stopped them from having a prenatal blessing ceremony. Vicente spoke about it while posting on Instagram heartwarming pictures from the event. Marianna wore a magnificent blue embroidered dress with a ribbon-like accessory.

"My first pregnancy experience was during COVID lockdown and it’s been so fun and special to be able to celebrate baby boy in a way I wasn’t able to with Penelope. Thank you La Dodger wives and team staff members for yesterday’s beautiful celebration! I feel so blessed to have you all in my life!" she catpioned.
The Dodgers camp will have plenty of toys to buy, as alongside Vicente, three others from their roster celebrated the baby shower. Infielder Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, outfielder Alex Call's wife, Samantha, and Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, all showed off their baby bumps in front of a richly decorated setting with Dodger Stadium in the background.

But the baby showers were also accompanied by a bridal shower for Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy. She stunned in a white gown with cutouts of her partner attached to her bridal cape.

"Nothing sweeter than a combined bridal and baby shower! We’ve truly have best time celebrating all these big life moments this year!" the Dodgers wives account wrote.
Mariana Vicente shares pictures with daughter Penelope from the bridal shower

While she couldn't fully enjoy her time as a to-be mom back in 2020-21, Mariana has found herself an everyday partner as she prepares to welcome her second child. At the bridal shower, Mariana was joined by her little star, Penelope, who wore a heartwarming pink and rainbow colored dress with Barbie prints on the top.

Mariana Vicente with her daughter Penelope during her shared bridal shower (Source: Instagram @marianavicente)
Penelope was born in 2021, three years after her parents got married. Kike and Mariana started dating in 2015 when the Dodgers star noticed her in the movie Hot Tub Time Machine 2. The two realized they both come from Puerto Rico and were at that time residing in Los Angeles. The romance sparked and they tied the knot in 2018.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
