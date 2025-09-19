Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana sends 5-word message to Clayton Kershaw's spouse Ellen after the Dodgers legend's retirement decision

On Thursday, it was revealed that Clayton Kershaw would be retiring at the end of the ongoing MLB season. Kershaw, a Los Angeles Dodgers legend, has spent 18 seasons with the LA-based team and has been a recipient of one World Series among many other accolades.
Acknowledging Kershaw's retirement, the Dodgers uploaded an Instagram post in which they mentioned all the accolades of the legendary pitcher, while also delivering the news of his retirement. In the comments section of this post, Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, sent a 5-word message to Kershaw's wife.
"Baseball won’t be the same @ellenkershaw 😭❤️," Mariana wrote.
You can take a look at Mariana's comment below:
Apart from being a World Series winner with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, Clayton Kershaw is an 11-time All-Star. He also won the National League MVP award in 2014 and is a 3× NL Cy Young Award recipient, which is proof of the quality baseball he has played over the years.
Even in the ongoing MLB season, Kershaw has performed well for the Dodgers from the mound. As of this writing, the 37-year-old has a 10-2 record with an ERA of 3.53. He also has 71 strikeouts to his name.
Clayton Kershaw's wife once spoke about the toughest period of the pitcher's career
Before the 2025 MLB season could begin, Clayton Kershaw's wife, Ellen, spoke about the toughest period of the MLB player's career. On Jan. 7, 2025, Ellen appeared on the "ALOHO" podcast, where she revealed 2024 was the toughest period of Kershaw's career.
In 2024, Kershaw missed the first half of the season due to shoulder surgery and was later ruled out for the entire season due to a foot injury. It must be noted that before being ruled out for the entire season, Kershaw featured in seven games for the Dodgers.
Speaking about this period, Ellen said:
"I would actually probably say it was this past season. He had gotten surgery for the very first time last offseason, so he was coming off of recovering from shoulder surgery and finally had been activated.
"It was like, in July, and it had been such a long time coming, and he was a part of this phenomenal team with incredible energy and talent. So he started pitching and felt something in his toe, and foot started hurting. ... It was so deflating, we had been working so hard to recover."
Further in the podcast, Ellen revealed she watched Clayton Kershaw go down and that she immediately knew his season was over. She called this experience a "sobering reality."