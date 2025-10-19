Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana Vincente shares ideal post-NLCS treat to unwind and recharge after hectic series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made light work of the Milwaukee Brewers, sweeping them in four games in the National League Championship Series to clinch the NL pennant.

Following the win, Dodgers utility star Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vincente, shared a recipe to unwind after the constant traveling and late-night schedule during the postseason series.

"Postseason travel, ballpark food and less sleep is always really rough for the immune system. Woke up a little sick do here's what I'm doing:

"Support with multi vitamins, probiotics, magnesium, greens and elderberry. Trusty homemade Italian penicillin soup. Saline spray. Fermented garlic honey for throat. Lots of berries. Lots of water with my favorite flavorless electrolyte (Oshun). Rest as much as possible. Eucalyptus, lavender+ Epsom salt bath."

(Image source - Instagram)

In another story, Maria shared a clip of Kike Hernandez's solid effort in the outfield during the third inning of NLCS Game 4 on Friday. Hernandez's off-balance throw to first baseman Freddie Freeman led to a double play, keeping Shohei Ohtani's scoreless start from the mound intact.

Kike Hernandez reflects on the learnings from difficulties in every series

While the Dodgers swept the Brewers to clinch the NL pennant and make it to the World Series for the second consecutive season, Kike Hernandez reflected on the learnings from every series.

“Every series teaches you a lot, every series feels like a month long," Hernandez said. "I feel like we’ve gone through a lot together as a group.”

Hernandez, who has won two World Series rings with the Dodgers, could add a third to his collection. He returned to the NL West team after signing a one-year $6.5 million deal in February.

