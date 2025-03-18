Kike Hernandez shares smiles with wife Mariana & daughter Penelope in Tokyo Disneyland ahead of Dodgers vs. Cubs showdown

Los Angeles Dodgers star Kike Hernandez recently shared some fun moments with his family. On Thursday, the Dodgers, along with their spouses, arrived in Tokyo, Japan, to prepare for their Opening Day showdown against the Chicago Cubs on March 18.

Utility player Kike Hernandez traveled with his wife, Mariana, and daughter, Penelope. With some free time before the two-game series against the Cubs, Hernandez took his family on an outing to Tokyo Disneyland.

On Monday, he reposted Instagram stories originally shared by Mariana, capturing some of their special moments at the iconic theme park.

Kike IG (Credits: Instagram/@kikehndez)

In one image, Kike Hernandez and Penelope appear in awe during a ride. Hernandez can be seen wearing a pink hoodie and sweatpants, while his daughter is dressed in a white outfit. Another story showed the family posing with ShellieMay, the Disney Bear, who was dressed in a sailor outfit with a pink bow.

Mariana IG (Credits: Instagram/@marianavicente)

Mariana, Kike Hernandez’s wife, opted for a bright yellow sweater paired with black pants. The trio looked visibly happy as they mimicked the bear’s pose. Mariana shared several glimpses of their outing on her Instagram account, including one capturing Penelope sitting on a bench, captioned:

“Disney Tokyo”

Mariana also posted clips from her favorite rides, including Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival. She also enjoyed and shared a clip from Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey ride.

Kike Hernandez and wife Mariana celebrated six years of marriage

Kike Hernandez married Mariana in December 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter Penelope in January 2021. Last month, Hernandez re-signed a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with the Dodgers after a solid 2024 season.

In December 2024, Kike and Mariana Hernandez celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Mariana took to Instagram to share heartfelt words for her husband, writing:

“✨❤️ My person. ❤️✨ 6 magical years with my favorite person! I love you so much @kikehndez!!! To infinity. ♾️”

Hernandez wrapped up the 2024 regular season with a .229 batting average, 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 27 walks across 126 games. In the postseason, he played 14 games, hitting .294 with two home runs, six RBIs, and four walks.

