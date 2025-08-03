  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Kiké Hernández and wife Maria turn Dodgers star’s IL stint into a romantic Malibu escape

Kiké Hernández and wife Maria turn Dodgers star’s IL stint into a romantic Malibu escape

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 03, 2025 10:46 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kiké Hernández was placed on the 10-day injured list. Hernandez was placed on the IL with inflammation in his left elbow ahead of the Dodgers' 9-1 series opening loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last month.

Ad

Taking time off from the field, Kiké Hernández, along with his family, went for a Malibu vacation. On August 1, Hernández's wife shared a carousel on her Instagram. The couple enjoyed the getaway with their daughter, Penélope Isabel, born in January 2021, and their two dogs, Bruce and Zona.

Mariana captioned it, “Malibu 🌅🐚”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The carousel featured thirteen photos of their Malibu vacation. In the first image, Kiké and Mariana were standing side by side on a beachfront boardwalk, beaming smiles at each other with the ocean in the background.

The couple dressed in soft, relaxed, matched lounge-style outfits. In another image, Kiké was sipping espresso while wearing sunglasses at an outdoor restaurant. Another picture showed their daughter Penélope wearing a blue pajama set and strolling barefoot on the beach.

Ad

In the last photo, Penélope was sitting in the back seat of a car with two dogs. She wore big sunglasses and posed for the camera.

Kiké Hernández's wife, Mariana, shared a heartfelt message on Father’s Day

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

On June 16, Kiké Hernández's wife, Mariana, shared an Instagram reel, wishing the Dodgers’ first baseman a happy Father’s Day.

Ad

In the reel, her four-year-old daughter, Penélope, was hugging her father in a stadium hallway. Kiké was in his full Dodger uniform, kneeling and sharing a sweet hug and playing with his daughter on the baseball diamond.

Mariana shared this with “Happy Father’s Day to the man we both love so much. 😍 @kikehndez”

Hernández has been hitting .195 in 2025 so far. He played 71 games with 8 home runs and 22 RBIs, along with five doubles.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications