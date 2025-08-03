Kiké Hernández and wife Maria turn Dodgers star’s IL stint into a romantic Malibu escape

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kiké Hernández was placed on the 10-day injured list. Hernandez was placed on the IL with inflammation in his left elbow ahead of the Dodgers' 9-1 series opening loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last month.Taking time off from the field, Kiké Hernández, along with his family, went for a Malibu vacation. On August 1, Hernández's wife shared a carousel on her Instagram. The couple enjoyed the getaway with their daughter, Penélope Isabel, born in January 2021, and their two dogs, Bruce and Zona.Mariana captioned it, “Malibu 🌅🐚” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel featured thirteen photos of their Malibu vacation. In the first image, Kiké and Mariana were standing side by side on a beachfront boardwalk, beaming smiles at each other with the ocean in the background.The couple dressed in soft, relaxed, matched lounge-style outfits. In another image, Kiké was sipping espresso while wearing sunglasses at an outdoor restaurant. Another picture showed their daughter Penélope wearing a blue pajama set and strolling barefoot on the beach.In the last photo, Penélope was sitting in the back seat of a car with two dogs. She wore big sunglasses and posed for the camera.Kiké Hernández's wife, Mariana, shared a heartfelt message on Father’s DayHouston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: GettyOn June 16, Kiké Hernández's wife, Mariana, shared an Instagram reel, wishing the Dodgers’ first baseman a happy Father’s Day.In the reel, her four-year-old daughter, Penélope, was hugging her father in a stadium hallway. Kiké was in his full Dodger uniform, kneeling and sharing a sweet hug and playing with his daughter on the baseball diamond.Mariana shared this with “Happy Father’s Day to the man we both love so much. 😍 @kikehndez” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHernández has been hitting .195 in 2025 so far. He played 71 games with 8 home runs and 22 RBIs, along with five doubles.