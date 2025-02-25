"Kind of bulls***" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton got brutally honest about being picked apart online

Veteran MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton are used to being in the spotlight. However, the limelight comes with a negative side and Upton is aware of it.

Verlander, a two-time World Series champion, has been one of the biggest pitchers over the last two decades. While he has achieved multiple accolades in his career, the former MVP has been on the receiving end of criticisms too.

The same goes for his model and actress wife Kate, whose fame came with a fair share of criticism, especially on social media platforms. In an interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit in 2015, the Hollywood celebrity got brutally honest about the harsh reality of social media.

"I put myself in that position because I really liked that photographer, I wanted to do that piece of work. Not to be judged," Upton said. "The Internet can be horrible, so I just don't look at it anymore. I feel like social media at this point is kind of bulls***. At the beginning it was amazing and a lot of fun. Now I think we're losing the art of it. Now it's about who has the best marketing, not who has a really good personality."

Kate Upton rose to prominence as a model after appearing on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's cover in 2012. She made the cover of the renowned magazine in 2013 and 2017 as well.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton accidentally fell in love with baseball

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have been together for more than a decade as the couple reportedly met in 2012 and started dating in 2014. They tied the knot in 2017, a few days after Verlander won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros.

Kate is often seen in the stands supporting the three-time Cy Young winner during his games. However, the actress isn't a big fan of the hectic schedule of a baseball player and admitted she had no idea what she was getting into.

“Being a baseball wife is absolutely insane, like this schedule is wild, it’s so long. I didn’t know,” Upton said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I accidentally fell in love. I had no idea that there were this many games.”

The duo share a daughter, Genevieve “Vivi” Upton, born in November 2018. Kate will have to put up with the hectic schedule again in 2015 as Justin Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in January.

