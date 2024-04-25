“I don’t think that’s going to be the last time those two homered together” - Aaron Boone anticipates future power duo with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lit up Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night after propelling the New York Yankees to a commanding 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Judge and Soto proved their powerful bats by making it the first game where they both hit a home run as New York Yankees.

For Yankees manager Aaron Boone, witnessing Judge and Soto homer in the same game evoked a sense of excitement, described by the skipper as a "warm and fuzzy feeling." Reflecting on their performance, Boone expressed his confidence that this wouldn’t be the last time the two sluggers shared the spotlight.

"It was great I don’t think it’s gonna be the last time those two homered together [...] Obviously Judge got us going tonight and then Juan with a good answer back after Rooker’s three-run homer kind of gave us some breating room there." - Aaron Boone.

Aaron Judge’s home run comes as a big moment following some struggles at the plate.

Aaron Judge, who had been struggling at the plate with a .180 batting average, wasted no time making an impact. In the first inning, after benefiting from a balk call that gave him a second chance, Judge unleashed a two-run homer, his 261st career blast, surpassing Yankees legend Derek Jeter on the all-time home run list. This early run set the tone for the Yankees’ dominant game.

Juan Soto, not to be outdone, contributed to the Yankees’ offensive onsalught with his own solo home run in the sixth inning. This gave the team a bigger lead and solidified their grip on the game. Soto’s incredible show of power proved the team that his addition will surely prove beneficial for the Yankees in 2024.

The New York Yankees currently stand at 8-1 whenever any of the two players hits a home run, showing how important they both are in the lineup. Judge and Soto’s continued success at the plate will likely be a big part of the team’s quest for a deep playoff run and perhaps another World Series appearance. The team currently seats on top of the American League East with a 17-8 record.

Boone wants Aaron Judge and Soto to become associated with Yankees success in the future and Yankees fans have a lot to look forward to as the team continues to add wins to their already impressive start to the season.

