“King and Queen of Chicago” - Mallory Pugh amuses fans with spot-on mimicry of Dansby Swanson's strike moves amid Opening Day anticipation

Chicago Cubs shortstop, Dansby Swanson's soccer player wife, Mallory Pugh, shared a hilarious video wishing her husband well ahead of the opening day of the 2024 MLB season.

The video was shared on the USWNT official Instagram page, wishing everyone a happy Opening Day and showcasing Mallory mimicking Dansby's entire batting routine at the plate in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans were quick to jump on the post and comment on their views. As one fan commented:

"This is incredible. King and Queen of Chicago"

Mallory Pugh's $2 million contract

Mallory Pugh is a center forward for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL and represents the USWNT at the international level.

She is a renowned figure in US women's soccer, and this became evident by the massive contract extension Pugh received from the Red Stars earlier this year. The contract would see the forward earn more than $400,000 per year for four years, extendable up to one year more, which takes her deal to almost $2 million.

Mallory and Dansby Swanson got engaged shortly after Swanson won his maiden World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and got hitched a year later, in December 2022, at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, GA, in front of all their friends and family members.

Mallory and Dansby have been vocal about the struggles they had to endure both as a couple and in their careers, but the duo is a prime example of how to strike an amazing work, life, and family balance.

While the Cubs packed schedule will keep Dansby Swanson busy, Mallory Pugh will be gearing up to play for the Red Stars in the NWSL and USWNT this year.

Mallory Pugh changed her name on the teamsheet after marrying Dansby Swanson

Australia and New Zealand were set to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup when, in early January 2023, all the teams started hurdling towards deciding their final roster for the competition.

As recently married forward Mallory Pugh was destined to be selected for the team, her fans and teammates caught a rather uncanny sight when her name appeared on the team's roster.

She had married baseball star Dansby Swanson about a month ago, but many people surprised her when her name on the team sheet read Mallory Swanson instead of Mallory Pugh, which everyone had expected. This led to fans poking fun at her.

