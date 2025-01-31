Kirby Yates drops 3-word reaction after $13,000,000 Los Angeles Dodgers move

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make moves in the offseason. On Thursday, the reigning World Series winners added another solid piece to their roster by signing right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates.

Yates is coming off a stellar 2024 season with the Texas Rangers. He became a free agent after the expiration of his one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rangers, signed in December 2023.

After his move to Los Angeles, Kirby Yates is eager to kick off the 2025 season with his new team. On Thursday, he reacted to the signing by sharing an Instagram story with the caption:

“Pumped Let’s go!!!”

Kirby Yates's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@kirbskauai)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kirby Yates have agreed to a one-year deal worth $13 million for the upcoming season. To make room for Yates on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated righty Ryan Brasier for assignment.

Brasier, who joined the Dodgers in 2023, appeared in 39 games that season, posting a 0.70 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. He was under a two-year, $9 million contract signed in February 2024 before being DFAed by the Dodgers.

Former MLB catcher Erik Kratz reacts to Yates-Dodgers deal

On Wednesday, former MLB catcher Erik Kratz shared his thoughts on the Dodgers' acquisition of Kirby Yates in an episode of "Four Territory." According to Kratz, the Dodgers acquired Yates at a bargain.

“Just exuberant. That is such an exuberant amount for a pitcher who was dominant last year. That was an All-Star and stayed healthy,” Erik Kratz said.

“Like are you kidding me? $13 million. Everybody, every winning team or trying to win team whatever you want to classify them as has $13 million for a backend reliever.”

Yates is a two-time All-Star who began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014. He played 61 games for the Rangers last season, posting a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 33 saves, 28 walks, and 85 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched.

