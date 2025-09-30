  • home icon
  "Kodai Senga absolutely cannot be one of the leaders" - Fans question David Stearns' stance on Mets $75M fallen ace after rough 2025

"Kodai Senga absolutely cannot be one of the leaders” - Fans question David Stearns' stance on Mets $75M fallen ace after rough 2025

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 30, 2025 02:48 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Fans question David Stearns' stance on Mets $75M fallen ace after rough 2025

The New York Mets held the best record in baseball in June and veteran starter Kodai Senga was one of the driving forces behind the team's strong start to the season.

Senga had a. 7-3 record with a 1.47 ERA (12 earned runs over 73 2/3 innings) with 70 strikeouts in his first 13 starts. However, the Mets ace suffered a hamstring injury and was never the same after that.

Following the Mets' heartbreaking loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, which ended their postseason hopes. President of baseball operations David Stearns said:

“Kodai has had two very inconsistent, challenging years in a row,” Stearns said bluntly. “We know it’s in there. We know there’s potential. We’re going to do everything we can to help get it out of him. ... “Can we put him in ink as making 30 starts next year? I think that would be foolish.”
also-read-trending Trending

However, Mets fans questioned Stearns' stance on the veteran ace who has been optioned to Triple-A.

"It’s may be to move on from Kodai. Brings quirky vibes to the team but he absolutely cannot be one of the leaders of our rotation if we seriously want to compete. I would only want him if he was a 4th or 5th guy."
"So just run the same scrubs back next year? GTFOH."
"Clown. What does the analytic dept and the “numbers” tell ya David."
"Why sign a guy for that much money that can't make 30 starts a season this Mets franchise is a disaster."
"By far the most interesting comment of the presser."
Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
