Kodai Senga Injury Update: Mets ace unconcerned by latest setback, expected to return in May

Kodai Senga is going through a recovery phase before the 2024 season starts. The Mets ace had to take a three-week break to recuperate from a right shoulder strain after receiving a PRP injection.

In a recent interview with NY Post’s Jon Heyman, New York Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza gave a positive response when asked about expectations regarding Senga’s return by May, approving the speculation.

“Yeah, Look not a secret it is a big loss but we do feel like we're gonna get him. You know in time for him to pitch a lot of games for us and to give us a lot of innings,” Carlos Mendoza said. “I don't think Kodai is too concerned about it and that's a good sign even when he first report it that he wasn't bouncing back the way he wanted to. But we do feel comfortable.”

Mendoza seems confident that the Japanese starter will make his return to the team on time. The franchise has high expectations with the former All-Star, as he is expected to be a big part of their starting rotation.

“We are expecting to see Senga taking the ball a lot this year in contributing in being a huge part of our rotation,” Mendoza added.

Carlos Mendoza indicates Kodai Senga’s progress to be in 'right direction'

The Mets are not rushing Kodai Senga and are giving him sufficient time to recover. In a recent interview with SNY TV, Carlos Mendoza shared some insights on Senga’s progress.

“He’s strengthening that shoulder. He’s continuing to say that he is feeling good, progressing well in the limited activity he’s doing,” Mandoza said. “I guess we’ll wait until he starts playing catch and all that. But as of right now, he’s moving in the right direction.”

In December 2022, Senga signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the New York Mets. The 31-year-old holds a key role in the team’s starting rotation for his second year with the Mets.

