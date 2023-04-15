Kodai Senga started for the New York Mets against the Oakland Athletics in a high-scoring game that saw 23 runs scored. The Japanese pitcher was on the mound for 4.2 innings and earned four runs during his stay. However, fans weren't quite satisfied with their star recruit's performance, although it didn't matter much as the Mets won 17-6.

Kodai Senga was a professional in Japan's NPB for 11 years. He was highly successful as a pitcher for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and was part of their 'dynasty' that won seven Japan Series titles in the last decade. Expectations were at their peak when he signed with the New York Mets at the start of the offseason.

The 30-year-old has had two other starts this season, both against the Marlins, where he gave away just two runs and six hits. However, after last night's game, his ERA shot up to 3.38 from 1.59. Regardless, the Japanese superstar has been quite effective with his strikeouts, with 21 of them in three games.

In Friday's encounter, Kodai Senga was homered twice by Shea Langeliers who hit a two-run home run, and Aledmys Diaz for a solo bomb in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. He also got scored off by Brent Rooker, who hit an RBI single off an error by the Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Senga's performance:

Joe @JMoney8655 @SNY_Mets 30 years old and he’s still super raw yuck @SNY_Mets 30 years old and he’s still super raw yuck

Chris @KRNG_Chris @SNY_Mets He needs to command better. He gets gassed after his 80th pitch. @SNY_Mets He needs to command better. He gets gassed after his 80th pitch.

However, some fans were less concerned as they know a pitcher of Senga's caliber could bounce back anytime.

fredo @FredoDaGawd7 @SNY_Mets @SNYtv Great start. Just tapered off when having a big lead which happens @SNY_Mets @SNYtv Great start. Just tapered off when having a big lead which happens

Francojdelvalle @FJDelValle @SNY_Mets i’m not too worried. Guillorme cost him a run and Nido added to his pitch count by passing a strike. Walks were kind of bad, though. @SNY_Mets i’m not too worried. Guillorme cost him a run and Nido added to his pitch count by passing a strike. Walks were kind of bad, though.

hehbohja @Mageminutes @SNY_Mets not worried at all. Escobar on the other hand.. @SNY_Mets not worried at all. Escobar on the other hand..

Fire Emblem Breengage @RonnocNeerb @SNY_Mets @SNYtv He picked a good night to not be at the top of his game. He’ll be elite when it matters @SNY_Mets @SNYtv He picked a good night to not be at the top of his game. He’ll be elite when it matters

Kodai Senga will look to bounce back in next start

The New York Mets will be hoping that their new recruit comes back into form for their next start. Looking at the Mets rotation, Kodai Senga is expected to be back to pitch next week. After their series against the A's, Steve Cohen's club will be off to play the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in two high-profile away series.

